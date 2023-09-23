Another perfect weekend for all the fun activities this weekend, including Buckeye Blast tonight! Autumn officially arrived this morning at 2:50 AM. Lots of sunshine today with gusty winds this afternoon. Dry weather continues through the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High 78

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78

Clouds roll into the region on Monday and stay with us through Wednesday. Low chances of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.