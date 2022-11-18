The coldest air of the season is headed our way for the weekend. While daytime highs will continue to run some 20 degrees below normal, overnight lows will plunge into the mid teens! Perhaps it won’t feel quite that cold at times, however, as we will see lots of sunshine during the day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy during the evening with gradual clearing overnight. Very cold. Low 17

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny during the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A passing snow shower possible late afternoon into the evening. Unseasonably cold. High 35

SATURDAY NIGHT: Passing evening snow shower possible. Otherwise, becoming mostly clear and bitterly cold. Low 15

SUNDAY: Sunny and continued unseasonably cold.`High 30

If you’re not a fan of the cold, you’ll be happy to know that the cold snap ends after the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the mid 40s Monday before warming into the lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving Thursday will continue to be seasonable with highs running close to 50 degrees along with a slight chance of a rain shower.