Summer officially begins today at 10:57 am, and it will feel a little warmer this afternoon. We expect a mostly dry day, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will push into the low 80s, and it will be a little breezy.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry. Thursday will feature more clouds around the area, and cooler temperatures again. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and there will also be a slight chance of a spotty shower, mainly in the afternoon hours.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. High 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 62

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a spotty shower possible. High 75

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 77

Showers will increase in coverage Friday, and there will also be a slight chance of thunder. We expect warmer temperatures to return over the weekend.