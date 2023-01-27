Snow is falling in parts of the Miami Valley this afternoon, as a disturbance moves through. That disturbance will weaken and die, becoming a warm front for a forming low pressure going into Saturday. Temperatures near 50 tomorrow, but we are mostly cloudy. The warmth doesn’t last long. Showers move in overnight, and the cold front will push through on Sunday, bringing colder air back into the area. Cold air will stay in place for much of the week.



Tonight: A low of 31 degrees. Snow showers early.

Tomorrow: A high of 48 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 41. Showers likely.

