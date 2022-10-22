An unseasonably warm day today with lots of sunshine, and you may have broke out the air conditioner for a couple hours this afternoon. We will have a few clouds overnight, but temperatures stay in the mid 50s. Temperatures stay in the 70s tomorrow as we are in the warm sector of a large system. We will see more sunshine Sunday. We continue to see those warm temperatures early in the work week, before a cold front sweeps through in the midweek. Along with the front, showers will arrive in the evening Tuesday, with showers likely into Wednesday, and a drop off in temperatures to the lower 60s.



Tonight: A low of 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 77 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 52 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

