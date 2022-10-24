Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The warmth we have seen over the weekend is here to stay for your Monday. Currently in the warm sector of a stalled out low off to the northwest.

Thankfully it will get its act together and bring much needed shower chances into tomorrow afternoon. Showers will be likely through the night and early Wednesday.

We don’t expect more than half and inch of rainfall when this system moves out. We don’t expect more than half and inch of rainfall when this system moves out.

High temperatures will drop to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Today: A high of 76 degrees. Early sun becoming afternoon clouds

Tonight: A low of 53 degrees. Partly cloudy at time with shower chances in the afternoon

Tomorrow: A high of 77 degrees. Mostly cloudy with showers likely.