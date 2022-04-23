Following a day with the warmest temperature of the year, there will be more warm weather to end the weekend. Tonight will be well above average with lows in the lower 60s and mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny again, with similar temperatures to today. It will be a bit breezy, with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Tomorrow night, shower chances arrive, with the greatest chance of widespread showers coming in the early morning hours. Showers will continue into Monday, followed by cooler temperatures as a cold front moves through.



Tonight: A low of 62 degrees. Mostly clear skies. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 83 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Breezy winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.



Tomorrow Night: Shower chances. Clouds increasing. A low of 62 degrees. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

