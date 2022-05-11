The Miami Valley will see another day with temperatures in the mid-80s. Today could be the warmest day of the year so far with a forecasted high of 85 degrees.

We will see some clouds in the morning, but they will clear by the late morning and sunshine will continue. Overnight will be quiet again with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Tomorrow sunny skies will continue with temperatures in the mid-80s.



Today: A high of 85 degrees. Partly cloudy then mostly sunny skies. Winds SE becoming E at 5 to 10 mph.



Tonight: A low of 58 degrees. Clear skies. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 84 degrees. Sunny skies. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.