We’ll see more clouds around the Miami Valley today, but we do expect a little sun. It will also be a dry day, with breezy conditions and above normal temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Tonight looks mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible. Friday will feature a lot of dry time, but also that continued slight chance of a shower. We will end the week with partly sunny conditions, and continued breezy, warm weather.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy and warm. High 74

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Low 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with a spotty shower possible. High 77

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. High 64

A front will drop into the Miami Valley this weekend and stall out, keeping us with the potential for several rounds of rain. The heaviest and steadiest precip looks to occur on Sunday. Temperatures will turn much cooler next week.