DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Temperatures warming up through your Thursday and getting to the mid-80s today.

We will see the haze continuing outside through the day and part of the night before moving out in the morning tomorrow. Another Air Quality Alert is in place for Thursday in the Miami Valley.

We are under a slight risk for severe storms late in the afternoon and into the evening for damaging winds and hail, but is a small shot.

Tomorrow is a better chance for severe weather as we expect another chance of damaging winds and hail late in the afternoon, where there is a better shot at thunderstorms forming in the Miami Valley.

Dew points make it to the 70s feeling more like Florida on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and temperatures in the 80s to start the month of July off.