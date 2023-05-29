We have a beautiful Memorial Day holiday in the forecast today. We will see periods of scattered clouds moving through, but do expect hours with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than Sunday, with highs hitting the mid 80s.

Overnight will be mostly clear and dry. Tuesday will continue to be warm, with a good deal of sunshine expected. We do have a very low chance of a pop-up afternoon shower, but coverage would be extremely isolated, and most of the area will stay dry.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 84

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little more humid. High 85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm again. High 86

The warming trend will continue all week. With mid-80s again in the forecast for Wednesday, upper 80s to near 90 degrees will be possible at the end of the week.