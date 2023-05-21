DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting out in the 40s this morning, but temperatures rapidly recover today to reach into the mid 70s by this afternoon. Smoke from Canadian wild fires drifts into our area today so skies may look milky or hazy at times. Otherwise, calmer winds and dry weather this Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 76

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and not as cool. Low 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80.

Temperatures continue an upward trend through mid week with highs in the low 80s. A cold front brings temperatures into the 60s by Thursday and then we rebound into the 70s by Friday as we head into the holiday weekend. As of this time, the next week looks rain free.