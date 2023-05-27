Some clouds are beginning to move into the Miami Valley bringing some cloud cover to end the day. We will continue to see some clouds heading into Sunday. There is a small chance of seeing a shower late in the day and early into the night, but nothing too heavy if it does rain. Memorial Day we hit the 80s with clearing skies and complete sunshine by the afternoon. We begin the upper 80s by Wednesday, then make a run at 90 the second half of the week.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction