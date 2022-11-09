Temperatures will run well above normal both today and Thursday. We’ll see highs near 70 degrees today, and into the low 70s tomorrow. We will continue to enjoy a lot of sunshine and dry weather.

We definitely need some rain, and Friday’s rain chance is now looking more promising. Moisture from now Tropical Storm Nicole will move up our way, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. So some showers followed by a blast of colder air is expected.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High 70

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued unseasonably warm. High 72

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers. High 61

It will get breezy Friday afternoon, and the westerly winds will usher in much colder weather for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 40s, and overnight lows will hit the mid-20s.