We are again starting the day with areas of frost in the Miami Valley. After a chilly morning, temperatures will push into the upper 60s for the afternoon. These high temperatures are right around normal for this time of year. It will be nice and sunny through the first part of the day, with a few afternoon clouds rolling in. A spotty shower will be possible by evening as a warm front pushes in.

Scattered showers will be possible overnight, along this front. It will set up just north of the Miami Valley, so the chance for rain will be highest in Mercer, Auglaize and Logan counties. Temperatures will not be as cold overnight.

TODAY: Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Mild with the chance of a shower by evening. High 68

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Best coverage will be across the far north. Low 50

THURSDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower across the far north, otherwise decreasing clouds and warmer. High 77

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. High 77

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Low 52

Low pressure will track across the region Friday night. This will bring in widespread showers, wind and much cooler conditions for the weekend.