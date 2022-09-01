Today will be a little warmer than yesterday, but we still expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Overnight looks partly cloudy, and we will see a few more clouds around through the day Friday, but it will remain dry. Humidity will increase for the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 63

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and more humid. High 88

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 88

Rain chances will increase over the holiday weekend, but it does not look like a washout. It will be quite warm and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.