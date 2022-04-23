A warm front is pushing through the Miami Valley this morning and will bring in much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Normal high is 68. Mostly sunny skies give us a UV index of an 8 today, meaning that sunburns can start in 15 minutes or less. Winds will be gusty out the south today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & very warm. High 84

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. Low 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. High 81

Clouds develop Sunday night and rain chances increase overnight with an approaching cold front. This front brings in chances of showers and a few storms on Monday. Cooler weather settles in for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.