Look for mostly clear skies tonight, but late tonight and early Wednesday, areas of fog and low clouds may form. After that, expect partly sunny skies during the day with mild temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: Areas of morning fog and low clouds, then partly sunny and pleasant. High 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 46

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 72

Unseasonably warm weather will prevail for the rest of the week. High temperatures will climb into the 70s, and we will be flirting with record high temperatures Friday and Saturday, in the mid 70s.