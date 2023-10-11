Scattered showers will be possible overnight along a warm front. It will set up just north of the Miami Valley, so the chance for rain will be highest north of I-70. Temperatures will not be as cold overnight. We will be in the warm sector of air on Thursday, allowing temperatures to climb well into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Low 50

THURSDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower across the far north, otherwise decreasing clouds and warmer. High 78

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 52

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing and a chance of thunder. Low 56

Low pressure will track across the region Friday night. This will bring in widespread showers, wind and much cooler conditions for the weekend.