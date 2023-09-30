Temperatures reaching into the 80s today with lots of sunshine. We will see mostly clear skies continuing into the night with fog developing late. Tomorrow will feature sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s. We will see sunshine and low to mid 80s through Wednesday, getting up to 87 on Wednesday. A system will approach Thursday night into Friday with temperatures in the 70s, and chances of showers. As the system moves out, temperatures will fall all the way down to the 60s by Saturday.



Tonight: A low of 56 degrees. Mostly clear and late fog.

Tomorrow: A high of 83. Sunny and morning fog.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 56 degrees. Mostly clear with late fog.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction