Today should be the warmest day of the week as the mercury rises into the lower 80s. Still may see some high clouds where at times it may look a bit hazy or milky due to smoke from the Canadian wild fires. Otherwise another repeat of Monday, just a couple degrees warmer.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with some high clouds. High 83

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 80

A strong cold front ushers in cooler air Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs on Thursday in the upper 60s. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s for the start of the holiday weekend. There is a low chance of rain over the weekend as well, but many areas should see dry weather.