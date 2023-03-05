More nice weather today after a cool start this morning. Sunshine will mix with some clouds at times. Temperatures rise into the mid 50s, but a little cooler north.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High 56

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Low 40

MONDAY: Breezy and much warmer, low chance of a shower. High 68

Turning colder on Tuesday with the passage of a cold front Monday night. Temperatures for the rest of the week remain in the 40s. Another storm system develops by the end of the week with chances for rain and snow showers.