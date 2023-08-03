A lot more sunshine is on tap for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through the day. Tonight we will add some clouds and drop down to 63 degrees. Tomorrow will start off sunny and get to 89 degrees with a small chance of an isolated shower. Temperatures around 90 Saturday and Sunday, with thunderstorm chances arriving Sunday into Monday. Cooler weather to follow next week.



Today: A high of 87 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: A low of 63 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 89 degrees. Mostly sunny and hot.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction