A great start to the week with below normal temperatures, but that will come to an end as temperatures get to around 86 this afternoon. The sun will continue, but it will be a bit filtered with wildfire smoke that will stick with us for another day. Tonight we drop to the lower 60s with mostly clear skies. Upper 80s will continue into the weekend. We will stay dry through much of the week and weekend. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms will be Sunday into Monday.



Today: A high of 86 degrees. Mostly sunny.

Tonight: A low of 61 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 87 degrees. Mostly sunny.

