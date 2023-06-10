Warmer temperatures today as we rise into the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. The air quality may still be an issue today due to ozone for people that are sensitive to the quality of air. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is reduced today. We are tracking a storm system on Sunday for scattered showers and storms. The rain is much needed.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 60

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and storms. High 78.

Low chances of rain continue into Monday morning. Scattered showers and gusty winds are in the forecast for Tuesday. Warming back into the 80s for the rest of the week.