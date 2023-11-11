A chilly day with temperatures getting to 50 degrees in Dayton. Tonight we will drop to the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. Some clouds in the morning tomorrow, quickly clearing out in the morning, and sunny skies will dominate the rest of the day with highs in the mid 50s. We return to the 60s on Monday, with ample sunshine through the early week. We will mainly stay around the 60s for highs this week, but a cold front will arrive later in the day Friday, bringing chances of showers in the PM hours and overnight. Following the passage of the front, temps will return to the 50s on Saturday.

