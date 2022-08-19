A dry and warmer day is on tap in the Miami Valley. Lots of sunshine early in the day, adding some clouds by the afternoon and a small chance of a stray thunderstorm. Tonight temperatures get into the upper 60s, staying dry with mostly clear skies. As a low pressure system moves through this weekend we can see thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Tomorrow afternoon, thunderstorms fire off and some could be severe with the main threat being damaging winds. Another chance for strong storms on Sunday. Drier and cooler to begin the work week.



Today: A high of 86 degrees. Mostly sunny with a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon.



Tonight: A low of 67 degrees. Mostly clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 86 degrees. Partly cloudy skies with afternoon thunderstorms.

