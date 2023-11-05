Another day with quiet sunny weather, but a bit cooler than Saturday. Overnight we will drop to around 40 degrees. Winds begin to increase in the mid morning Monday with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will get into the upper 60s with increasing clouds through the day. Very low chances of showers Monday and Tuesday with temps near 70, but late into Wednesday we could see showers ahead of a cold front. That cold front will pass Thursday with shower chances. Following the departure of the cold front we look to stay dry into the weekend with temperatures in the 50s.

