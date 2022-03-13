



Sunset was at 7:51 p.m. with mostly clear skies continuing through the night. Winds will begin to calm overnight with winds SW at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures falling into the lowers 30s. Tomorrow much warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s, with some places hitting 60 degrees. A slight chance of a shower or two on Tuesday. The midweek features 60 degree temperatures, and pushing 70 on St. Patrick’s Day. Rain chances return next weekend.



Tonight: Mostly clear skies. A low of 33 degrees. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow: Some clouds early. They clear by the afternoon. Mostly Sunny skies. A high of 58 degrees. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: Clouds increasing overnight. A low of 41 degrees. South winds at 5 to 15 mph.

