After a cold stretch, we start to get warmer, with highs getting to the freezing point this afternoon and ample sunshine. Tomorrow we will see sunshine continuing and getting to the 40s. A cold front sweeps through Thursday night into Friday, but the atmosphere will lack moisture, so we will stay dry but highs get down to the lower 20s. Temps spike right back up to the 40s on Saturday and the 50s are possible by next Tuesday.



Today: A high of 32 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: A low of 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 40 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

