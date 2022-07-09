Showers have moved out as high pressure builds in and we look to be drier over the next 7 days. Beginning tomorrow with temperatures just a bit warmer with sunshine before hitting the 90s to start the week. Humidity is high on Tuesday with a chance of some thunderstorms. Temperatures cool in the midweek. The rest of the week looks relatively sunny with temperatures in the 80s.



Tonight: A low of 58 degrees. Clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 86 degrees. Sunny skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 63 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

