Cooler temps today with cloudy skies will give way to clearer skies overnight. It will be chilly as temperatures get down in to the lower 40s overnight. Mother’s day looks much better, with temperatures getting into the upper 60s and ample sunshine. Temperatures continue to get warmer into the work week, entering the 80s on Tuesday and mostly sunny skies. This trend will continue through the work week.



Tonight: A low of 43 degrees. Clearing skies. NE winds at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 68 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Cold in the morning. E winds at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 49 degrees. Mostly clear skies. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph.

