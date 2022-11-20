Staying dry this weekend, but it was a cold one. The night is no exception. Tonight we get down to the lower 20s. We warm up to begin the work week with temperatures getting into the 40s. High pressure will dominate early in the week bringing lots of sunshine. We hit the 50s by Tuesday. In time for Thanksgiving, temperatures get into the mid 50s, but a system will move through bringing chances of showers into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures briefly cool going into next weekend.



Tonight: A low of 23 degrees. Clear and cold.

Tomorrow: A high of 45 degrees. Sunny skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 25 degrees. Clear skies.

