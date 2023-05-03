A breezy cloudy day will give way to beautiful weather the rest of the week. Temperatures overnight will be chilly, with winds calming and clouds begin to clear out. Tomorrow there will be times of sunshine and cloud cover, with temperatures in the mid 60s. 70s arrive Friday and stay. Some clouds into the weekend, then shower and thunderstorm chances return to begin the work week.



Tonight: A low of 37. Partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 65 degrees. On and off sunshine.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 39 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

