The weather is quite uneventful today. We will see the sun in the afternoon, following some cloud cover in the morning, and a high right around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow we will see temperatures in the 40s again. We still expect a major winter storm to move into the Midwest on Thursday and Friday.

The track of the low is unknown, and will impact the snow totals. The system will also bring strong winds with blizzard like conditions at times. Temperatures will fall in to the single digits this weekend in time for Christmas.