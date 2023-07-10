A cool to mild night is on the way as temperatures will be pleasant tonight, dropping into the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be another mostly sunny, warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances return later Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 88

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and becoming more humid with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. High 88

Readings look to stay in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week. Higher humidity will make a comeback by Wednesday afternoon and then hang around into the start of the weekend along with the potential for more showers and thunderstorms.