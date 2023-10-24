Breezy south winds, along with abundant sunshine, will help temperatures soar this afternoon. Highs will be running more than ten degrees above normal, as they reach the mid-70s. It will feel pretty great!

Tonight, clouds thicken up but it stays dry. On Wednesday, we will see clouds mixed with a little sun and continued warm temperatures. Highs hit the low 70s, and there is a small chance of a sprinkle or light shower, mainly north of I-70.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer. High 76

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Breezy and warm with a slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower north of I-70. High 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. High 75

Thursday will be another dry and warm day. Rain chances return Friday, with the best chance developing over the weekend.