A front draped across the region will again be the focal point for rain today. As the front is a bit farther north, it will be warmer and more humid. We will also have a better chance at seeing a few thunderstorms, and any of them could produce heavy rain or gusty wind.

Scattered showers and storms will decrease in coverage tonight, and there will be a lot of dry time on Thursday. But a cold front moving through the region will keep at least a slight chance of a spotty shower or storm going. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front for Friday and the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers or thunderstorms. Low 71

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms. High 84

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. High 80

The weather looks to be cooperating as we head into Air Show weekend. The mornings will start cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, and it will feel pleasantly warm in the afternoon, with highs in the low-mid 80s.