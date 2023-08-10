Look for dry weather tonight, but there could be a spotty shower way up north in Mercer, Auglaize and Logan counties. Friday will be a warmer day with highs hitting the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and dry weather most of the day. Heading into the late afternoon and evening, rain chances will come up slightly.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with the slight chance of a passing shower in the far northern counties, Mercer, Auglaize and Logan. Low 63

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. Slight chance of a late afternoon shower. High 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy, slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

Saturday will not be a washout, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday is looking dry and continued quite warm and humid. A cold front arrives on Monday with more showers and thunderstorms.