Behind a cold front, we’re seeing a nice drop in humidity today. Expect full sunshine and seasonable temperatures. The afternoon looks pleasantly warm, with highs in the mid-80s.

Wall-to-wall sunshine continues on Friday, as temperatures get a little warmer. Humidity will stay low, with highs hitting the upper 80s. On Saturday, it gets hot and more humid with highs back in the 90s.

TODAY: Sunny, warm and less humid. High 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 60

FRIDAY: Sunny and continued nice and warm. High 87

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 93

The weekend will start dry, but by Sunday, a cold front will move in and bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms.