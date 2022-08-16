We will enjoy another mostly dry day, with plenty of sunshine. There is just a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the mid-late afternoon hours. Any rain coverage looks isolated. Highs will be up near 80-degrees again.

A shower or two may linger into the evening before ending overnight. It looks partly cloudy to mostly clear. On Wednesday, we wash, rinse, repeat! It will be partly sunny and warm with a slight shower chance in the afternoon.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. High 80

TONIGHT: An isolated evening shower, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a 20% chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. High 80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 83

We will finally get back to a completely dry forecast on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer, with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will then increase significantly for the weekend.