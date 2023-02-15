Winds will continue to gust through the mid-afternoon. Lots of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures potentially breaking records. The record high is 69 set back in 1954. With our forecasted high getting to 70, that would break the record. Tomorrow there will be showers for the morning commute, then more isolated showers heading into the afternoon. We will have instability as low pressure moves through late in the afternoon, which will help with some thunderstorm development. Depending on where those storms fire off we could see some severe weather, with damaging winds being the main threat for the commute home from work which is why there is an enhanced risk, but a tornado can’t be ruled out.

