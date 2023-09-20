Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy but remains dry. Then it’s another warm day Thursday with sun and clouds mixed, and highs reach the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. High 84

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, another warm day. High 84

Highs in the 80s are something that will continue into the weekend. Thankfully, humidity stays low, so it will feel pleasantly warm. It cools off a little early next week, and rain chances will rise a bit, too.