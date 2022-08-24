High pressure building across the Miami Valley will bring about abundant sunshine today. Temperatures will be near-normal, with highs in the mid 80s expected.

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs getting slightly warmer. The warming trend will continue into the weekend, as humidity will also be on the rise.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. High 87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 30% chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High 86

Rain chances return Friday, but coverage does not look great. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms will be possible as a weak cold front moves in. A better chance of rain will develop early next weeek.