Temperatures will be near the record tomorrow, but won’t quite reach it. We will hit 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Monday. Rain should stay to the north during the day tomorrow, but when a cold front moves through shower chances will arrive overnight. Temperatures fall from the 70s for the rest of the week and hover right around 50. The next chance for active weather returns next weekend, with rain and even snow possible.

