Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the work week. Tonight will be warm as well, getting down to only the upper 50s. Tomorrow will features mostly cloudy skies with a chances of a few showers in the afternoon hours. Thursday will be dry, with partly cloudy skies before shower chances return into the weekend. Ending the month will feature a big cooldown when a cold front sweeps through early next week, crashing temperatures to the 40s and 50s.

