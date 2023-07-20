Ahead of a cold front, it will be a very warm and humid day. We will see clouds mixing with sun, and highs in the upper 80s. The potential for scattered thunderstorms will develop as the front moves in by late afternoon and evening. Any of the storms will have the potential to produce strong wind or hail, and there is an isolated tornado risk. Heavy rain is also a concern.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the first part of the night before ending. Dry weather will then continue through the day Friday, as humidity drops.

TODAY: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late afternoon and evening. High 87

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early on, then partly cloudy. Low 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and turning less humid. High 80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

Dry weather will continue through most of Air Show weekend, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm late in the day Sunday.