Another pleasant night is on the way with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be seasonably warm on Friday, and the humidity will continue on the comfortable side.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon, warm. High 85

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 84

Chances for showers and storms develop for the upcoming weekend and continue into early next week.