Temperatures will start off comfortably cool this morning, and warm into the low 80s for the afternoon. Humidity will be lower, so it won’t feel as sticky outside. We expect dry weather through most of the day, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower popping up this afternoon.

An isolated shower will be possible into the evening, but any rain that does occur will be brief. Overnight will become partly cloudy with lows dropping into the low 60s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, just a slight shower chance in the late afternoon. High 83

TONIGHT: Slight chance of an isolated evening shower otherwise partly cloudy. Low 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms towards evening. High 85

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny. High 81

Rain will be around mainly through Thursday morning before tapering off. Friday is looking dry and quite warm.