A few showers will be possible this morning along a warm front, mainly north of I-70. On the south side of this front, temperatures will run about 10 degrees above normal today. Highs will reach the upper 70s, with plenty of afternoon sunshine expected.

Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows in the low 50s. And Friday will be another warm, dry day with highs in the upper 70s. Rain will move in by Friday evening.

TODAY: A few morning showers north of I-70, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 77

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 52

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Low 56

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler with scattered showers. High 62

As low pressure tracks across the region Saturday, rain chances remain high. It will be windy, and will turn cooler behind this system.